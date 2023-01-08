Watch The Music Video To The Backstreet Boys’ Song, “No Place”:

The American Vocal group, “Backstreet Boys” is about to share their ninth studio album titled, “DNA”. The album is expected to be released on 25th of January, 2019. The album marks their first LP release in last six years.

The band has already shared two of the songs from their upcoming album including, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart ” and “Chances”. They have come up again and have shared a new song titled, “No Place” which is their third song yet released from the album.

This new song, “No Place” was written by, “Brett James”, “Joshua Miller” and “Troy Verges”. It was produced by the Los Angeles based producer, “Steven Solomon” who made it sound very relaxing on the ears.

The music video? It’s cute. It features the band members having sweet time with their families.

Watch the music video to the Backstreet Boys’ new song, “No Place”:

Backstreet Boys has announced a tour titled, “DNA World Tour” in support of their upcoming album. They will be visiting Europe and North America. Click here to get more tour details and to buy tickets.