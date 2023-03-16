Watch Opening Night Performances From Rihanna’s “ANTI World Tour” [VIDEO]

Rihanna has kicked off her ANTI World Tour over the weekend by performing at Jacksonville Arena, Florida. Over 15,000 fans made quite a thumping atmosphere when Rihanna delivered thundering performances of her hit songs. She also performed some standout singles from her eighth album.

She started her tour with her hit single “Stay”. Everything about the performance was great but there is something strange about Rihanna starting her world tour with a slow song. Everyone expected her to begin with a high energy song. Maybe she took a risk but anyway it paid off as fans loved the song.

According to an earlier announcement that revealed Rihanna’s schedule for the ANTI World Tour, she will end it August with a mega concert in the UK. The way her tour kicked off, it looks as if she will take the risk of extended it. Response from fans has been amazing and there is every reason RiRi should go beyond August. After all the last time she toured was back in 2013 and her fans have been waiting a long time to see her. They deserve more of her.