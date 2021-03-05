Watch Music Video To Austin Mahone’s, “Why Don’t We”:

The American singer and songwriter, “Austin Mahone” delivers a New Music Video for his song, “Why Don’t We”. It was directed by Arrad.

The song, “Why Don’t We” will be a part of Austin’s upcoming album which will be released in US. It was co-written by Austin with the American singer and songwriter, “Charlie Puth” who also helped him in producing the song.

Well, the track is a perfect 90’s throwback. And the music video has a influence of Michael Jackson and Chris Brown’s music videos on it.

The music video is so catchy as the song is. It sees Austin Mahone chasing a girl. He will dance alone, and with his friends. Favorite scene? Yeah, when he dances like Michael.

Watch the music video to Austin Mahone’s, “Why Don’t We”:

So, does this new music video remind you of our all time favorite stars?