Watch Music Video: “Now That I Know” by Rae Sremmurd

Rae Sremmurd have released the official music video for single “Now That I Know”. This music video ends 2016 for Rae Sremmurd on a high.

The music video shows Rae at a familiar party scene. Isn’t that where we see them in every other music video? The shot their last video “Shake It Fast” at a pool party. Anyway, despite the similar visuals, there is nothing similar about how cool Swae Lee looks in this stunning white blazer. You will also see Slim Jxmmi reclining in bed with a few almost-naked girls. He is probably missing someone special and that’s his way of keeping the tension away.

The song “Now That I Know” is a low-key track, produced by Mike Will Made It. The song is taken from duo’s second LP titled “SremmLife 2”. You can watch the music video for this song below.

Watch “Now That I Know” Music Video by Rae Sremmurd