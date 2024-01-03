Watch Music Video “Hola” by Flo Rida and Maluma

Flo Rida and Maluma have shot their first video together for the song titled “Hola”. For the visuals, they chose Medellin, which is a city in Colombia. If you don’t know already, Maluma is from this Columbian city. Another reason why this city is famous is that Pablo Escobar runs his famous drug cartel from this city in the famous TV series Narcos.

In the music video, you see Florida hitting on sexy Colombian girls while partying with Maluma. They drink cocktails at a club and then take some of the girls with them for a lavish dinner. At the dinner, they also have another guest – the famous reggaeton singer Felices Los 4.

Since summer is about to hit Colombia, the song has summer vibes accordingly. You will notice that the first time you listen to this song. I think it’s a mistake. Flo Rida should have premiered this video in a few months when everyone could imagine hitting the beach and enjoying a swim. As of now, I’m not sure if a lot of people would be able to relate to these visuals. They are just going to make other people jealous of Colombians.

Nevertheless, the music is really good. It will move your feet as soon as it opens. I’m sure it will be popular in the clubs and you will eventually dance to it in your favorite club. You can watch the official music video below.

Watch “Hola” by Flo Rida and Maluma