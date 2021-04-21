I know none of you were anticipating this. There was no way this video could have come out so quick. Rihanna gave us only a day to anticipate the video, ruining the fun that’s in anticipation.

Rihanna premiered official music video for “Needed Me” on VEVO on April 20th.

RiRi has recently released two new singles from her upcoming album “ANTI”. One of the singles was titled “Needed Me”. This single is being served to urban radios while the other single is meant for pop radio. RiRi premiered music video for the other single couple of weeks ago and now she is back with a new music video for the single “Needed Me”. That makes it two music videos this month. There is a lot of be excited about if you’re a Rihanna fan.

The music video for “Needed Me” is directed by Harmony Korine. The music video is a mini-movie where you see Rihanna wearing see through white gown. She looks gorgeous as always. There is no denying that she has a great on-screen presence throughout the video. You’re also going to see her naked chest, if you care.

As the mini-movie music video progresses, RiRi keeps walking around her galmorous home thinking about something. As the video approaches the end, you find out what she’s been up to. She goes to a strip club where she kills a man. The man had cheated our beloved RiRi. Watch the video below.

Watch Music Video “Needed Me” by Rihanna