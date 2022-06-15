Watch Music Video For Selena Gomez’ Single “Back To You”

What is Selena trying to sell in this official music video for “Back To You”? Probably she’s trying to prove that she can act. I’m not sure of even that.

“Back To You’, if you remember, is Selena’s contribution to the soundtrack of 13 Reasons Why season 2. It’s a TV show that has already gathered plenty of hype and Selena doing the soundtrack added a lot of encouragement for the promotion camp for the movie. However, many of us didn’t like the song. It was an ordinary song and now the music video is the same. It’s nothing special- nothing that would make us watch it again. It’s not what we expect from Selena Gomez when it comes to music videos.

The music video for 13 Reasons Why Season 2 soundtrack premiered on YouTube. It racked decent number of views and some encouraging comments in the earlier hours. Later, viewers started blaming Selena for wasting the opportunity in the comments section. I feel the same – Selena could have given this track better video treatment. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Back To You” Official Music Video by Selena Gomez