Watch Jessie J Perform “Queen” on James Gorden Show

Jessie J stopped by James Gordon Show to deliver one of her best performances ever. She performed “Queen” and totally sounded and looked like a ‘queen’ on stage. She was confident and she had a great presence on stage. Her vocals were blissful. I’m sure she had a great journey to China and winning the singing competition there gave her a lot of confidence. It was clearly showing on the stage.

Watch Jessie J Perform “Queen” on James Gordon Show