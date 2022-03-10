Watch “I Don’t Think About You” Music Video by Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson has premiered the official music video for her latest single “I Don’t Think About You”. The video is about Kelly Clarkson’s troubles in the past and how she has finally managed to get over them. It’s the second official second single from Kelly’s “Meaning Of Life” album.

The video for “I Don’t Think About You” is quite a personal affair. It’s an autobiographical video where you will see Kelly sorting things out. The visual has an empowering message as Kelly goes on to show us the hardships she faced in her life. She had a tough life early on and then she battled with her music career when she got the opportunity. It was difficult for her to shape up her career properly. That’s what you are going to see in this video.

The video brings out various versions of herself. These different versions of Kelly Clarkson will play their role and then disappear, as if they have gone into Kelly’s body. She then stands alone and feels really proud of what she has become. She is now strong and can stand difficulties. Is it going to be her best music video to date? I feel that way and I’m sure a lot of you are going to agree to that.

I’m totally sure that Kelly is going to get some success with this new single “I Don’t Think About You”. She had decent success in 2016 and people clearly showed that they love when Kelly brings out original music. They love it when she talks about her life and brings it into her music. It turns out to give a powerful message and that’s what people want from their Idol. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video for “I Don’t Think About You” by Kelly Clarkson