Watch Becky G Perform “Todo Cambio” (Acoustic) on Latino TV

Becky G is the next big thing. She’s going to become a household name with the next Power Rangers movie and meanwhile, she is proving to the world that she can sing live and that too without a heavy beat in the background to cover your hiccups. Becky G is doing all this on Latino TV these days and she’s doing good.

She was on Latino TV performing “Todo Cambio”. It was a big risk considering she decided to go for the live acoustic version. That’s deep waters. You’ve to be brave as an artist. You also need to have ‘live singing’ talent in you. Without both, you can’t do it. Becky G seems to have both these talents. Although she raised some brows here and there but that’s part of a live performance. She was amazing most of the times. She delivered the vocals so good that you have to think she is probably taking Spanish classes regularly in the last few weeks.

It’s a good song with a lot of potential to help Becky G penetrate further into the Latino market. She did take a risk with the acoustic performance but it paid well for her. Watch her performance below. I’m sure you will have all good words for her.

Watch Becky G perform acoustic version “Todo Cambio” on TV



Don’t forget to share your thoughts on this in the comments below.