Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show – Watch Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Lady Gaga Perform

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is something that every fashion monger awaits eagerly. Victoria’s ‘angels’ show the world the latest fashion but that’s not all you get at these fashion shows. There is always music on the show.

This year, it was Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and the Weeknd who provided the tunes for the show in Paris last week. Lady Gaga performed three of her recent songs – “Million Reasons”, “Ayo” and “John Wayne”. While, Bruno performed “Chunky” and “24K Magic”, both already hit songs. The Weeknd performed only one song and that was his hit single “Starboy”.

As the show opened, it was Bruno Mars who got the party started with his catchy songs. Gaga also made her presence felt with powerful performances and amazing dresses. Finally, the Weeknd was probably the most noticed artist at the scene as he was showing some awkwardness as he ran into his ex at the show. It’s time to watch these performances. I leave the decision to you as to who delivered the best vocals. For me, it’s Gaga. She absolutely slayed her first song and kept the momentum going even into her second and third performance.

Watch Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and the Weeknd perform hit singles on Victoria Secret Fashion Show



