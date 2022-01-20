UPSAHL Delivers a Song, “Drugs”. Stream Here:

The Los Angeles based singer and songwriter, “UPSAHL” has showed up for the first time in this year. She has released a new song called, “Drugs”.

Drugs will appear on the UPSAHL’s forthcoming debut EP which is supposed to be out on 1st of March, 2019. The song was co-written by UPSAHL with “KillaGraham” and “Sean Kennedy”.

Drugs is a ballad featuring UPSAHL’s breathy vocals. It is a soft song where she sings that she don’t want to make any new friends or fall in love with someone. She says that she is at a party and she is there for drugs and drugs only.

The song is accompanied with a lyrical video as well. Stream the song below.

Listen to the UPSAHL’s new song, “Drugs”:

UPSAHL has announced Headline tour starting from 1st of March, 2019 in San Francisco, CA. The tour will last till 10th of April, 2019 with last performance at The Troubadour w/ Max Frost, West Hollywood, CA.

You can get your tickets and learn more about the tour details here.