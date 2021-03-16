Twinnie Premieres Music Video For “Better When I’m Drunk”. Watch Here:

The British singer and songwriter, “Twinnie-Lee Moore” who is known professionally as, “Twinnie” recently shared a new song called, “Better When I’m Drunk”. Followed by the song, she has now shared the official music video and a live video for the song.

The song Better When I’m Drunk was co-written by Twinnie with Jeremy Spillman and Lucie Silvas. It is a part of the British singer’s new 3 songs EP of the same title as the song’s.

This new music video features Twinnie with her friends. They go to party and get drunk. They have fun with some guys over there at the party. She wakes up to a surprise next morning receiving texts by the guys from the party.

Watch the music video to Twinnie’s song, “Better When I’m Drunk”:

Twinnie talked to the media about the song and said, ““Better When I’m Drunk” shows the difference between what people think on a night out as opposed to the morning after. The song was all about showing the humor and the truth in that”.