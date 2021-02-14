Thelma Plum Delivers “Not Angry Anymore”. Stream Here:

The Australian singer and songwriter, “Thelma Plum” has shared a new song titled, “Not Angry Anymore”. The song comes with a music video as well directed by the J award winner, “Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore”.

Not Angry Anymore is the Australian singer’s first music release after July 2018, her last released song was, “Clumpsy Love”.

First, let me tell you about the track. It is one of the best of Thelma. Although, She has taken her time to share this heart-taking song with us, I don’t really mind the time. She has just delivered an evergreen song.

Not Angry Anymore is the perfect song for you if you are undergoing a recent breakup. You are gonna love it. And, don’t confuse the new song with Clumpsy Love because it sounds more like it.

The music video is so captivating. It is a colorful clip that sees the Australian singer creating a beautiful mess.

You will see her sitting on her dining chair with cakes, floor, and other foods spread on the table with different colored stickies flying all around in the room. She will blend her ex’s snaps in a blender with milk. LOL!

Watch music video to the Thelma Plum’s new song, “Not Angry Anymore”: