The rising star ‘Lewis Capaldi’ returns with “Hold Me While You Wait” – Listen To The New Single

Lewis Capaldi is a talented 23-year old Scot who gave us an amazing ballad titled “Someone You Loved” last year and some of us knew back then we got something amazing here. The track turned out to take the number 1 spot on the UK charts. Not only that, it dominated various other European charts.

Now that’s big but wait until you hear Capaldi’s new single “Hold Me While You Wait”, which is even better.

He has a grave masculine voice, but every note is just pitch perfect. “Hold Me While You Wait” painstakingly depicts the emotional end of a relationship. He asks his love if he wasn’t good enough to wake her up and hold her in every crest and curve. The chorus is really a depressing flashback for someone who has gone through all the heartbreaks he is going through.

This song and the former accompanied by “Bruises” and “Grace” glorify his album ”Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent” which comes out on May 17th. Give the new track a listen below.

Listen to “Hold Me While You Wait” by Lewis Capaldi