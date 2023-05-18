Single review: The Janoskians – ‘Real Girls Eat Cake’

What would you get if you crossed One Direction and the Vamps with the music of Reel Big Fish and the potty mouth of some snickering teenage boys?

Well, this.

It’s pretty much a novelty track with lyrics that come straight off the back of a fag packet and it’s hardly complimentary to the target audience, with some terms that haven’t been used since you’re about twelve, but there’s something catchy about its pace and ska influence.

This will split the crowd as it’s neither obvious enough to be a novelty track nor credible enough to win over the charts, but it has a fun vibe.

(6.5/10)

Buy: Real Girls Eat Cake