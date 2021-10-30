The ALMA’s “Cowboy” Music Video Is Epic. Watch Now:

The Finnish Singer and Songwriter, “ALMA” shared a new song, “Cowboy” earlier this month on BBC Radio 1. It was co-written by her with “Eren Cannata”, “Justin Tranter”, “Sarah Hudson” and “BloodPop®”.

The Song is now accompanied with a music video. The video was directed by Miikka Lommi and was premiered via YouTube. It was shot in Finland on the places where she actually hangs with her friend. So can we consider this video a directory on the Finnish Singer’s daily life? I am not sure but if it is, I want to spend a day with her. LOL!

The video relates the theme of the song. I mean a song like Cowboy really deserved a music video like this. You will see the 22-year old singer having a day out with her friends, partying hard, living every moment like one should.

Watch The Music Video To ALMA’s Cowboy:



ALMA shared that what’s been happening on the sets while shooting the video via tweeter. Look at her tweets:

Facts about the Cowboy music video: We shot in Finland in the places I used to hang with my friends. — cyberalma (@almacyber) October 26, 2018

Facts about the Cowboy music video: My real friends are in the video, we had so much fun shooting because it felt more like shooting a documentary. — cyberalma (@almacyber) October 26, 2018

Facts about the Cowboy music video: I wrote the treatment for the video and the amazing Miikka Lommi directed the whole thing. — cyberalma (@almacyber) October 26, 2018

Facts about the Cowboy music video: My girlfriend and I kiss in the video, it’s a super quick scene tell me if you can see it! — cyberalma (@almacyber) October 26, 2018