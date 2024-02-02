Stream New Music: “Get It” by Busta Rhymes featuring Missy Elliot and Kelly Rowland

Busta Rhymes has premiered a new single titled “Get It”. It features Missy Elliot and Kelly Rowland. It’s her first single since “I’m Better” that came out last year about the same time. Although it came late, it’s a memorable song. She along with Busta deliver the entire song with Kelly only making an appearance for the chorus. It’s come out great.

Missy Elliot has provided the real soul for this song with her fierce vocals. She has delivered lines with a punch. She’s energetic even at 46 years of age. It’s incredible how she can save a track alone. She is a true talent.

Despite her saving the track, she’s only a featuring artist on the song. She even came out on social media to clarify this. No matter how the credits go, I’m sure this song will leave Missy’s fans wanting for more. It’s been over a decade since we got a full-length album from Missy. With rumors circulating that she’s been doing some project, I’m sure this song signals that these rumors are true and we could get a new album from the singer. While you wait for the new album, stream this latest track by Missy Elliot and Busta Rhymes below.

Stream “Get It” by Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot