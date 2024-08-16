Single Review : Watch Sia Chandelier Official Video on Youtube + Lyrics

Sia is one of the most in-demand songwriters in the modern pop music. Despite writing songs for top pop artists such as David Guetta, Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, Kylie Minogue, Celine Dion, and Beyonce, Sia hadn’t done much work as a solo artist since 2010. After four years of silence, she has finally made an impressive comeback with Chandelier.

Chandelier has a very soothing hip-hop beat that sounds on top of Kurstin’s signature beat of electronica. The single opens with an impressive chorus, probably the best Sia has delivered so far. As the chorus saunters into post-chorus, the sounds become a somewhat sad, as if the party girl swinging from the chandelier has a thought about how messed up her life is. She is terrified and wants the glass to stay full until the morning light comes on and takes away the misery of the night.

Although there are parts in the song when Sia ‘over sings’, her vocals are generally perfect. She doesn’t sound like she is screeching but goes only as loud as needed to parallel the depth of the song and convey its deeper emotion to the listeners. It’s a great single, destined for a top chart position.

Chandelier is a massive comeback that took Sia four years ever since her We Are Born in 2010. The video has become so popular that even Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo tried dancing to it in a late-night talk show recently.