Single Review: “Really Don’t Care” by Demi Lovato feat. Cher Lloyd

Demi Lovato is still promoting her last album, that’s a year old now. She has just released video for her hit song “Really Don’t Care”. The video is great as Demi lets her confidence and pride come out on top in the video. Her carefree attitude makes the video even better. Wilmer, her boyfriend, appears towards the end of the video to make it an even bigger hit for Demi Lovato’s fans. And if you are still looking for more stardom, Cher Lloyd, Kat Graham, and Travis Barker also dance with Demi in the video. If you watch the video, you are doing to dance, I bet.

“Really Don’t Care” indicates that Demi is a party girl and a hit maker. The song was originally meant to be breakup song but look what she did to it. She turned a sad ballad into a song that makes you feel empowered all of a sudden.

Her video is a special one in a way. Watching the video for “Really Don’t Care” will make you believe that Demi is a fan of gay rights, which is true. Demi’s grandfather came out for defending gay rights back in 1960s. The video was shot at annual L.A. Pride Parade to support the LGBT community.

Watch “Really Don’t Care” by Demi Lovato feat. Cher Lloyd