Single Review: “Loved By You” by Kirby Lauryen

Kirby Lauryen is yet to become a celebrity but she’s got a voice that’s going to make her famous in no time. She has already written numerous songs for other artists and chances are good that you’ve already listened to some of those songs. For example, she helped Beyonce write her ballad “Die With You”. She also wrote “Only One” for Kanye West and “Four Five Seconds” for Rihanna.

Now Kirby has released a new single titled “Loved By You”. This new single is an emotionally charged ballad that makes a perfect track for Kirby to announce her to international audience. The lyrics are very sensitive and vulnerable. She opens the song with the verse “Bless my soul, I’ve been alone too long” and continues battling her insecurities throughout the song. The beautiful retro-soul track is a definite hit and announces Kirby as fresh new talent. You can listen to this new song below. Be sure to add your comments about this emerging artist at the bottom.

Listen to “Loved By You” by Kirby Lauryen