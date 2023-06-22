Single Review: “Good For You” by Selena Gomez Ft. A$AP Rocky

Selena Gomez has been in the news for last entire week as she teased her fans with snippets of her new track “Good For You”. Now she has released full version of this A$AP Rocky assisted track. The 22 year old singer has already made a name for herself through her music and celebrity status. This track is a change from her usual music as she completely reinvents herself and stamps her as a versatile singer. This is her first single since she left Disney’s Hollywood Records.

The track is written by Julia Michaels and co-written by Selena Gomez. “Good For You” is a mid-tempo pop jam that hits high notes but still retains a sensual feel about it. If you listen to the track, you will notice an amazing balance between R&B and electro that makes this song so unique.

A$AP Rocky delivers a verse or two towards the end but there isn’t much conviction in his part in the song. To be honest, it doesn’t feel natural but more of wasteful. Still, A$AP Rocky’s presence will mean that the track will be aired on multiple radio stations, something Selena can benefit a lot from.

“Good For You” is an indication of how personal Selena is taking her next album. Selena has already completed the music video for the track. The audio version will be up for purchase on iTunes on 22 June. From what it looks, Selena may have a mega hit on her hands again.

Listen to “Good For You” by Selena Gomez ft. A$AP Rocky

