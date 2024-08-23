Single Review – “Fancy” By Iggy Azalea (Official Video + Lyrics)

Iggy Azalea, one of the few female rappers in the top charts, is doing pretty well with her current spree of tours. She is also enjoying success with her latest single “Fancy”.

“Fancy” is a worldwide hit, currently playing on pop radio all around the world. The song opens with an irresistibly catchy chorus by Charlie XCX who reminds of Gwen Stefani. As the song progresses, it loses the impression it built early on – everything become just too repeated and you start asking if this is really the best from Iggy, a star whose presence on charts has been long overdue.

Despite the fact that “Fancy” has faced much criticism from hardcore music fans and critics, the song has made Iggy the first major female rapper top hit pop radio since Nicki Minaj. Now it is up to you to decide whether Iggy’s Fancy really deserves the massive success it is getting or it is just sexy swagger that’s getting all this attention?

Watch “Fancy” on YouTube in High Definition