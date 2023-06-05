Single Review: “Feeling Tonight” by Kellie Pickler

There is good news. Kellie Pickler has appeared in the music scene again after keeping us waiting for years. It looks as if it’s been ages when we listened to her first on the Idol. She released two albums which did decent on charts and audience enjoyed her music. After that she did two more albums and explored TV but these albums never went mainstream. Nevertheless, the wait is over and she is now back with a fantastic new single titled “Feeling Tonight”. This new single is probably the best country song we have heard quite some time now.

“Feeling Tonight” is going to be the first single from Kellie’s upcoming studio album. This will be her fifth studio album and it will be in stores by the end of 2015. The yet-to-be-titled album will be released via Black River Entertainment.

“Feeling Tonight” is going to be a huge country hit if it gets the kind of promotion it deserves. If you listen to this upbeat country-rock track, you are going to want to take your roofless car out and hit the road under the sun. The song has just the right amount of banjo and has a nearly perfect chorus for a country track. You will feel as if you are in a wide open field and about to embark on a soulful journey to explore nature.

Listen to “Feeling Tonight” by Kellie Pickler