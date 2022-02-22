Simple Creatures Delivers Music Video For, “Strange Love”. Watch Now!

The Los Angeles based rock duo, “Simple Creatures” has shared a new song titled, “Strange Love” accompanied with a music video directed by Megan Thompson and Erik Rijas. This new song is a follow up to their debut song called, “Drug”.

The American duo has announced that their debut EP also titled, “Strange Love” will be released on 29th of March 2019. Strange Love will appear on their upcoming EP. The EP will feature 8 tracks on it. You can pre-order the EP here.

Strange Love is a perfect rock song featuring lovely production and slaying vocals.

The music video sees both the members singing the song. It is a colorful kaleidoscopic exhibition.

Watch the music video to Simple Creatures’ new song, “Strange Love”:





Simple Creatures was formed in January 2019. It compromises Mark Hoppus from the American rock band Blink-182 and Alex Gaskarth from the American rock band All Time Low. They started Simple Creatures as a side project.

Simple Creatures talked to the media about strange love and said, “Strange Love is the first glimpse into the Simple Creatures universe. Cooked up in studios and basements around Los Angeles, we set out to push ourselves in musical directions that are new and exciting to us”.