Shawn Mendes: New Music Video, “Youth”. Watch Now:

The Canadian Singer and Songwriter has released New Music Video for his song, “Youth” featuring The American Singer and Songwriter, “Khalid”. Youth was co-written by Shawn Mendes with “Khalid”, “Teddy Geiger”, “Geoff Warburton” and “Scott Harris”. It will be included in Shawn’s upcmoing self-titled 3rd studio album.

Back in May, the track was shared via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show and it has been accompanied by he Official Music Video now. It was shot in New York City and was directed by Anthony Mendler.

Coming to the video, It comes with a message that everyone should concentrate on. The video gives us a clear view of the revolution and how the generation is talented on different grounds.

The Visuals barely star Shawn and Khalid but some inspiring young boys and girls. To me, it comes with a message of Youth empoverment and to admire youth for how good they are. I am impressed with the message, I love it.

“As long as I wake up today, You can’t take my Youth away”.

Watch The Music Video To Shawn Mendes And Khaled’s Collaboration, “Youth”:



How do you like it? Let us know.