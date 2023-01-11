Sharon Van Etten Premieres a music Video For, “Seventeen”

The New York based singer and songwriter, “Sharon Van Etten” is about to release a new album titled, “Remind Me Tomorrow” which is set to be released on 18th of January, 2019. This will be her first album release in last five years.

Sharon decided to bless her fans with a gift before the release of the full length album. She has released a new music video for, “Seventeen” directed by, “Maureen Towey”. The song, “Seventeen” will be included on the American singer’s upcoming album.

Back to the music video, it sees the American group wandering in the streets of New York City. The video shows that how much she loves the city and how she has been spending her time in a city which made her rise as a star.

Watch the new music video to the Sharon Van Etten’s, “Seventeen”:

Sharon Van Etten has planned and announced a tour in support of her upcoming album. She will be visiting North America, UK, Europe. Click Here to learn more about the tour details.

The director of the music video talked to media and said, “Sharon wanted to use this video to create a love letter to New York, her home for the last 15 years. She showed us around all her old haunts — the places that made her the musician that she is today.”