Single review: Rough Copy – ‘Street Love’

Coming fourth in last year’s The X Factor, Rough Copy have taken the classic Anita Baker song ‘Sweet Love’, keeping its famous hook-filled chorus but slapping so much autotune on it I’m surprised a computer isn’t credited in the sleeve notes.

Thrusting the famous hook in amongst an even more heavily autotuned set of verses with the street theme of the title, this is a song you’ll want to enjoy because of the hook, but you’re better off sticking with the original and this heavily produced version will set your teeth on edge.

An interesting idea, modernising the mid-80s hit, but the execution is not good at all.

(4/10)