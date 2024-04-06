Rihanna releases full studio version of “American Oxygen”

Rihanna debuted her new single “American Oxygen” on March Madness Music Festival where she performed the track live. The festival held in Indianapolis. She then went on to perform her new single on Saturday Night and eventually released full studio version for her latest single ‘American Oxygen’. The track is already making headlines as it is the second track Rihanna has released in last 10 days. The track she previously released was “B*tch Better Have My Money”.

“American Oxygen” is produced by Alex Da Kid and it was released on Jay Z’s new music streaming service TIDAL. TIDAL has already grabbed attention from some major artists including Beyonce who used the service to release her previous track ‘Die With You’. Only time will tell if this new streaming service would help Rihanna gather more fans and possibly enjoy a higher number of streams than before.

The Barbados-born singer focuses on achieving the impossible in her new track. She talks about the American Dream and how it can be something easily possible for any girl who decides to accomplish things in her life. She stresses “You can be anything at all” – telling all the girls out there to dream big. There is nothing they can’t do.

Listen: “American Oxygen” by Rihanna