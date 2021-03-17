P!nk Shares Music Video For, “Walk Me Home”. Watch Here:

Loved the song? The music video is here!

The American singer and songwriter, “Alecia Beth Moore” who is known professionally under her stage name, “P! nk ” has shared a new music video for her song, “Walk Me Home”. It was directed by Michael Gracey.

With this new song, “Walk Me Home” the countdown starts for the release of the American singer’s upcoming eighth studio album called, “Hurts 2B Human”. The album is supposed to be released on 26th of April, 2019.

Back to the new music video, It sees P!nk walking on the roads in the night. She sings the song and unveils her eye-catching moves while different human’s shadows follow her and repeat her actions.

Watch the music video to P!nk’s song, “Walk Me Home”:

P!nk talked to media about working with Michael Gracey, when she said, “I’m shooting a video in a week I think, with Michael Gracey, the director from The Greatest Showman. I’m really excited about that. He’s amazing.”