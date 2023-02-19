P!nk Delivers a New Song, “Walk Me Home”. Stream Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Alecia Beth Moore” who is known professionally under her stage name, “P! nk ” has delivered a new song titled, “Walk Me Home”. She also confirmed that the music video will be delivered soon and will be directed by Michael Gracey.

Walk Me Home was co-written by “P!nk” with “Nate Ruess” and “Scott Harris”. The track will be a part of the American singer’s forthcoming 18th studio album called, “Hurts 2B Human”.

The new song Walk Me home possesses pleasing melody with the American singer’s soulful vocals. But to be honest, this new song is not the best of P!nk.

Listen to the P!nk’s new song, “Walk Me Home”:

P!nk has announced a world tour which starts at Sunrise, FL on 1st of March. Click here to get your tickets and learn more about the tour details.