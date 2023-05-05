Single review: Paloma Faith – ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’

With a nod towards the sound of Duffy, especially ‘Warwick Avenue’, Paloma Faith’s new record is a step-up from ‘Can’t Rely On You’ and sounds more like we’d expect from her.

With a simple, but memorable chorus, it doesn’t though employ the highs and lows you’d hope from a record to give it a bit more depth. But the retro styles and Faith’s distinctive vocals make the piece and will keep the fans happy.

(6.5/10)

Buy: Only Love Can Hurt Like This

‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’ is taken from Paloma Faith’s third album A Perfect Contradiction