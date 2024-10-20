Nicki Minaj Calls Her Upcoming Studio A Celebration

If you are a Niki Minaj fan, here’s what you need to know today. Niki Minaj appears on one of the 7 covers of the Time Magazine’s Greats issue. She has also given an interview to the magazine and set the stage for her upcoming album quite nicely.

Talking to T-Magazine about her album, she said:

“Sonically, I know what the album’s about to sound like,” Minaj says. “I know what this album is gonna mean to my fans. This album is everything in my life coming full circle and me being true, genuinely happy. It feels almost like a celebration. The last album, The Pink Print, was almost like my diary, closing the chapter on certain things and not knowing if I was happy or sad about beginning new chapters. I was really writing about feeling unsure. Now, I can tell you guys what happened for the last two years of my life. I know who I am. I am getting Nicki Minaj figured out with this album and I’m loving her.”

Niki is one of the well-established female rappers in the world. Her last album The Pinkprint had reached to Number 22 on the Official UK Albums Chart in December 2014. Other than being a good singer, Niki surely knows how to stay hot in news!

Niki Minaj Talks About Her Experience Of Meeting With Beyonce