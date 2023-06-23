Nick Jonas, The Weekend and others perform at 2015 Much Music Video Awards

The 2015 Much Music Video Awards were held on 21 June. The award show was held in Toronto, Canada outside the Much Music headquarters. This year, just like last year and the year before that, there was a long line of performers and nominees who made it a great outing for all music fans. The mainstream performers were Jason Derulo, Nick Jonas, The Weekend, Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes. The award shows proved to be hit as audience loved every performance.

The Weekend was the first among performers. The band performed their new song titled “The Hill” followed by “Earned It” – the soundtrack of famous featured film “Fifty Shades of Grey”. Nick Jonas performed his new single “Chains” but surprisingly didn’t show any skin. Jason Derulo upped the energy with his single “Want to Want Me”. Tori Kelly performed “NoBody Love” while Shawn Mendes delivered a mesmerizing acoustic performance over “Stitches”.

All the performances at the award show were awesome and audience loved them equally. However, The Weekend was probably the best with a hands down performance. This seems perfect for The Weekend’s upcoming album. As soon as the album drops, this fame is going to convert into album sales. It is obvious now that The Weekend is going to be a worldwide star.

Watch Shawn Mendes performances at Much Music Awards 2015