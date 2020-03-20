Hayley Williams chose International Women’s Day (8th March 2020) to public the lyrics of her new single called “ROSES/LOTUS/VIOLET/IRIS”.



It hit right in the feels because Petals for Armor (Part II) shares the true essence of women empowerment and feminism. “Think of all the wilted women”, she calls upon women in the second verse of the song. The Paramore lead vocalist then goes on praising the beauty by “Roses, roses, roses, roses, roses” in the chorus.

The Paramore sensation has worked on this single with Boygenius, a female group of namely Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers. Previously, Petals for Armor (Part I) was ranked as the year’s best EP amongst others. We are hoping for the second part, when it comes out, to be one of the best albums of the year Hayley has in her discography.

New Single Review+Official MV: ‘ROSES/LOTUS/VIOLET/IRIS’ By Hayley Williams