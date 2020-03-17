Guess whose back people! Yes, you heard it right the Dixie chicks after taking a gap of 14 years have landed back on the music scene with their electric comeback single ‘Gaslighter’. The single was produced by Jack Antonoff and has kicked off with the same zeal that was expected of them ladies.

They were called on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ for an energy-filled live performance of their new single. Natalie Maines, Emily Robinson and Martie Maguire stole the show, completely crushing it, to say the least. The display was fire with all the pitch-perfect harmonies.

In addition to their performance, the Dixie Chicks spoke about being blacklisted in 2003 for speaking up against the war in Iraq. Natalie told Ellen that what they had said then was mild compared to what people say today and that they were the first ones to feel the ‘cancel culture’.

Talking about the platform she said, “So, on one hand, everyone has this platform where they can say whatever they want to say, but, on the other hand, this platform can move really quickly and ruin people’s lives.”

Their album also called ‘Gaslighter’ drops on May 1st. Watch the country legends spring back in action below

New Single Review+Live Performance MV: Gaslighter by Dixie Chicks



