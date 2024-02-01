New Single Review: “Summer Sixteen” by Drake

Drake has premiered his new single on Beats 1 radio show after teasing with a tweet about the song early morning on January 30th. This new single is titled “Summer Sixteen” and it’s produced by Noah Shebib, Boi-1da, and CuBeatz. The single is the lead single from Drake’s upcoming studio album “Views From the 6”. The album will be released in April this year but you can download the song from iTunes as of now.

“Summer Sixteen” is an urban production that has all signs to become a chart topper. He takes jabs at his favorite rappers, talking about Meek Mill having to ‘say it louder’ and Jay-Z and Kanye West having a smaller pool than his and so on.

To be honest, Drake has never been so cocky so this is a chance for you to listen to his different side. It’s a great song and whether you like Drake’s attitude or not, you’re definitely going to love this track. It might just become even bigger than the hit “Hotline Bling”. Listen to it below and be sure to leave your comments. We want to see if you feel the same way about this song as we do.

Listen to “Summer Sixteen” by Drake – Official Full Version