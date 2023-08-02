Single Review: “Setting The World On Fire” by Kenny Chesney & Pink

Kenny Chesney and Pink has released a new single titled “Setting The World On Fire”. To be honest, this is a new chapter for Kenny and the title sounds just right as this song should set things on the fire for Kenny.

Kenny is 48 years old now and he is still going strong. Now he is ready to work on his seventeenth studio album. This new single “Setting The World On Fire” is the first single from this upcoming album. The album will be named “Cosmic Hallelujah”. If you are looking forward to this album, that you will after listening to this new single, you should be able to buy it later this year, probably in October. The album will come out via Columbia Nashville records.

This new single titled “Setting The World On Fire” features Pink. What else could one ask for? The good news is that this single doesn’t need more weeks to become a major hit. It’s already a hit. How? It’s been sitting on top of iTunes chart in the US ever since it was released. It didn’t take long to climb to the top. That’s a wonderful achievement for a song that starts a new era for a singer.

This new single from Kenny is a laid-back country track with dominant rock elements. The song is about a steamy night where both of them mingled and probably had something more to do as well. Why, because they are now thinking about going a bit too far on that night. Still, they are ready to move forward now as there is no time to repent or even think about things of the past. Listen to the song below and see how well Pink executed her vocals in this genre. She’s a blessing to have in the music industry.

Listen to “Setting The World On Fire” by Kenny Chesney and Pink