The American pop diva is back in the music scene with her new single ‘Never Worn White.’ The single also brings in some exciting news from Katy Perry‘s personal life that we’ll reveal at the end of the review.

The singer has just revealed some amazing news at the end of the song’s music video which appears to be a baby bump, Yes! She is pregnant with her first child, the star wasted no time and confirmed the news on social media saying that “There’s a little reveal that’s getting bigger,” If this wasn’t enough there is something exciting coming up this summer.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth literally but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” Katy said. “So let’s just call it a double whammy. It’s a two-for.” She appears to be referring to her 5th album, she also was quick to set the record straight ‘never worn white’ is not the LP’s lead single rather she termed it as a ‘reveal’ and ‘a good way to start out’.

“I’ve stood on the edge of love but never took the leap / It’s so easy to surrender when you finally find forever”

The song seems to be a personal one which she sang for her fiance Orlando bloom, it refers mostly to her personal happiness after she said yes to Orlando’s proposal.

Listen To New Single “Never Worn White” By Katy Perry