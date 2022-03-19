Single Review: “My Enemy” by CHVRCHES + STREAM

CHVRCHES has released a brand new single titled “My Enemy” and it’s totally awesome. The band continues giving us less-pop songs for this album and it’s great. This song is definitely a worthy follow up to their last single “Get Out”. I’ve heard that song a million times already and I’m sure this new material deserves even more. It’s so so good that you can’t miss. Hit the PLAY button below to listen to “My Enemy” by CHVRCHES.

“My Enemy” by CHVRCHES Single Review

The new single “My Enemy” features Matt Berninger. The song came out on digital platforms earlier today after CHVRCHES premiered it live on Beats 1 radio show.

“My Enemy” is the latest single from “Love Is Dead” album. It’s band’s third full-length studio album and it is expected to hit stores around May 25. So if you are going to buy it, you can pre-order the album right away. It became available for pre-order along with this song. Now consider how awesome this new single is, I’m sure a lot of people are going to pre-order the album. I’m 100% doing it tomorrow.

Pre-order the album here.

The song is a powerful song with some really amazing lyrics. The vocals are as good as it gets. They are vulnerable and sweet and have something divine about themselves. Give it a listen above and you will love everything about this new CHVRCHES song.