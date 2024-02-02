Listen to “Get Out” – New Single by CHVRCHES

Chvrches is back with a new single “Get Out”. It’s produced by Greg Kurstin. It’s from band’s upcoming third LP and it’s definitely going to be full of pop stuff as you could understand from their latest single. Not only that, Lauren Mayberry also signaled the same during a recent interview. It could also mean that the band will experiment in the aggressive and vulnerable ground, which could be challenging as well as risky.

“Get Out” is the lead single from this new album. It’s a perfect song to serve as the lead single. It came out on January 31 and has already grabbed plenty of attention from bloggers and listeners from different circles. I’m sure the band will have success going forward with this pop album.

This long song starts with clattering synths but soon it enters a darker sound with heavier beats. It develops into a powerful anthem as the chorus arrives and stamps its authority over the song. Give it a listen below. I’m sure you will enjoy it.

Listen to “Get Out” by Chrvrches