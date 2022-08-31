Single Review: “Midnight Hour” By Skrillex Featuring Boys Noize & Ty Dolla $ign

Skrillex has released a new single titled “Midnight Hour.” The singer-producer hasn’t released a new single in some time now and “Midnight Hour” seems to arrive at the right time for him. The track is more than what you expected as Skrillex brings out Boyz Noize and Ty Dolla $ign as his collaborators for the track.

This roaring banger opens up with Ty rapping “I did my best. Wasn’t good for you.” He then continues over the mournful keys and talks about how he was there when the other person made that terrible decision at the midnight hour. And as Ty finishes his lanes, the beat goes insane – in an overdrive mode and the song changes altogether. By this time into the track, you know the trio have a hit on their hands.

The official audio for the track is out now. The song is released under the label of OWSLA/Atlantic Records. Give it a listen below.

Listen To “Midnight Hour” By Skrillex Featuring Boys Noize & Ty Dolla $ign