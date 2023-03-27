Single Review: “I Wanna Know” by Daya featuring RL Grime {STREAM now}

Daya has recruited RL Grime for his latest single titled “I Wanna Know”. It’s new music and I’m sure it will soon be everywhere on the radio. It’s that good with a unique catchy beat. I don’t see this gem staying hidden for long. So be among the first few to listen and appreciate this earnest bop.

The collaboration came out earlier today. Now this new single isn’t the only big news for those who wanted new music from Daya but he also announced his second album. This announcement came earlier this week. I hope Daya releases his new album soon so that we all can listen to his music and see what he has to offer this time.

Although Daya has shown us his darker side with “Era” and “Stay For It” – the two songs released in 2017. However, this new single “I Wanna Know” isn’t anything like we have heard before from Daya. In fact, it’s a refreshing pop production. I’m sure Daya will serve a lot of variety in his upcoming album. You will have bass-heavy tracks, dark anthems, and refreshing pop sounds – all in one album. Consider how good that could turn out to be. Fingers crossed until the release date.

When you listen to “I Wanna Know”, you will instantly fall in love with the driving beat and catchy pop synths. When the song reaches the chorus, you could clearly hear the killer pitch that makes this song totally awesome for me. Do you like it? Let me know in the comments below after listening to this song.

Listen to “I Wanna Know” by Daya & RL Grime