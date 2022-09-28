Single Review: “Circles” By Post Malone

Post Malone has premiered a new single titled “Circles” ahead of his third LP. The album will arrive this week so it feels like the perfect time to heat things up a little.

The new single “Circles” stays true to is name as Post Malone keeps going in ‘circles’ in this track. The latest single from Post Malone’s new project is all about a failing relationship. He sings “We wouldn’t turn around ’till we were upside down.” After admitting that they needed to turn around 360 degrees to bring anything good in this relationship, the crooner admits that it’s all on him now as “I’m the bad guy now.”

It’s a beautiful track that could turn out to be the latest hit from Post Malone before he finally gives us his album. We already have a massive number in there and with this one turning into a hit, the album will be irresistible for most of us. Listen to this new song below and be sure to check out his new album’s tracklist as soon as it comes out.

Listen To “Circles” By Post Malone