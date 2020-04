Lindsay Lohan is making a pop comeback. Yes! Its really happening this time. “Back To Me” comes out today(April 3) at 12:30 PM ET. The song is themed around renewal. Lindsay explained “The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now”

“My life’s full of ripped up pages, I’ve been weak, contagious,” Lindsay sings over dated club beats. “But I’m coming back, I’m coming back to me.”

New Single Review: Back To Me By Lindsay Lohan