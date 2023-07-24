Single & Music Video: ‘Fuck It Up’ By IggyAzalea Ft. Kash Doll

Iggy Azalea is a fighter and we know that for sure. Her feud with social media proved that the Australian singer won’t melt under any sort of pressure and knows how to stay strong. She continues making great music, now giving us her latest album and along with it, a new single. The single is titled “Fuck It Up” and her album is titled In My Defence.

The album In My Defense is a milestone for Iggy and her fans because it’s her first album since she started as an independent artist. The album has reached number 5 spot on the iTunes in the US.

The new single “Fuck It Up” sounds like a hit already. Featuring Kash Doll and produced by JWhite Did It, the track also serves some NSFW lyrics as the track title suggests. Iggy knows that this single could become a major hit for her so she dropped an accompanying video today. Watch the music video below and listen to the song. I’m sure you’d go ahead and check out her full album.

Watch Music Video “Fuck It Up” By Iggy Azalea Ft. Kash Doll