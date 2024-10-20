New Single: Lady Gaga “AYO”

Lady Gaga has released audio of her new single “AYO” on all the known music platforms from his forthcoming studio album “Joanne” that will be in stores this Friday (October 21).

The song was officially released following a debut on world radio Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show.

The track is co-penned by Lady gaga, Mark Ronson, Hillary Lindsey and Michael Tucker.

“I’m fallin’, my body’s got you peelin’ / Light me up, I’m breathin’ / Mirror on the ceiling / A-YO, A-YO / We smokin’ ’em all / A-YO, A-YO” sings the Mother Monster in her powerful voice. The track is an upbeat rock in which Lady Gaga talks about the love making with her lover and smoking Marlboro cigarettes.

I must say this kind of music suits Lady Gaga and hope to get more of such songs.

Lady Gaga has made appearances on so many TV shows, music stores and musical theaters for the promotion of “Joanne”. Her schedule has been dedicated to taking the “Joanne” popularity high enough to beat the records of her previous top hit album “Artpop”.

Let’s see how long it takes for Lady Gaga to release the music video. It will be a rocker! And the first copies of her forthcoming album “Joanne” are sold the very first day.

Listen: “AYO” by Lady Gaga