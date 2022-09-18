Single “Dose” By Ciara – Stream + Review

Ciara has released a new song “Dose” and it’s a killer track. It’s a fact that she is releasing new music pretty quickly and still she has managed to keep it extremely interesting. Her recent tracks “Level Up” and “Freak Me” were brilliant and now she has followed them up with yet another track “Dose”.

The track came out on digital platforms last week and it has been doing good ever since. It’s a powerful track where Ciara talks about why she wants to dominate boys and why she hasn’t entered a relationship. She also talks about intimacy in relationship and explains why she wants it only when she is dominating in relationships.

“Dose” may not become the ultimate hit but it’s still a good song – one that you’d like to keep in your playlist this year. It’s a cute song, compared to the earlier trcks Ciara released this year. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Dose” by Ciarav – Official Lyric Video