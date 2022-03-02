New Music Video: “Trust Fund Baby” by Why Don’t We

Penned down by Ed Sheeran, Why Don’t We’s latest single “Trust Fund Baby” has finally received video treatment. The official music video for the single came out today. The video for “Trust Fund Baby” is directed by Koenig and it premiered on YouTube. The visual for this song was due. It was so good that it would be an injustice to the track if the boy band had not given it the video treatment that it deserved. Now I’m happy with it and I’m sure a lot of people are going to notice this awesome song.

“Trust Fund Baby” music video features all the five members of the boy band. You are going to see Why Don’t We members flirting around on a regular day. They have some females around and they simply can’t resist flirting with them. These women are young and intelligent. They are tough and flirting with them won’t help the boys. The boys look good while trying to get a girl but they seem like failing at it.

We waited for so long for this music video. And thankfully, it’s the one everyone seems to like. It will put a smile on your face that will last throughout the video. Give it a try below and I’m sure you’ll want to share it with your friends. Watch the video below.

Watch “Trust Fund Baby” Official Music Video by Why Don’t We