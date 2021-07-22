Music Video Review: “Adore You” By Harry Styles

Harry Styles recently dropped a fairy tale music video for his new single “Adore You.” The music video came out a week before Harry’s long-awaited album. It’s perfect timing and Harry didn’t disappoint with the visual either.

The former One Direction member has put a lot in this music video as it turns out to be his highest budget video so far. The music video is directed by Dave Meters. In the music video, you have a narrator who tells the story of a boy. The narrator is Rosalia and the boy is Harry Styles. The fairytale story is set in a fisherman village where everyone is bored and they don’t smile. A boy is born with a glittering smile but since no one has seen such a smile, it blinds them. The boy is in trouble now and he has to learn not to smile as the only way to live with his people. Eventually, as he grows up, he finds a friend and it’s not a person but a fish.

It’s a beautiful music video that will take you back to the fairy world and you wouldn’t want the trip to end. The single is equally compelling and it’s performing decently on the streaming services. “Adore” has everything from a soaring chorus to funky bass line that you expect from an excellent pop song. Listen to this new single below and watch the adorable music video below.

Watch Music Video “Adore You” By Harry Styles